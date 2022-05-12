As noted, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to announce the All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut of Danhausen. He went one-on-one against Tony Nese during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY, but things didn’t go so well for the “very nice, very evil” star.

In less than a minute, Danhausen suffered defeat at the hands of Tony Nese after he executed a running knee in the corner on Danhausen. Nese didn’t get a televised entrance at all, so it was a bit of a shock that he went over and was then built up on the mic by his manager, ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling.

Tony Nese continued the attack on Danhuasen as Mark Sterling ranted on the microphone, when suddenly, Hook’s music hit and he came down to assist Danhausen. The two men have had some confusing interactions lately, but nevertheless, they shook hands in the middle of the ring to signify the beginning of an alliance between the two.

Danhausen signed with AEW back in January, and has made several non-wrestling appearances on Dynamite and Rampage since then.

Follow our live coverage of tonight’s show at this link!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]