Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood (Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round Match)

The two men start out with some grappling, and mat-wrestling to try and gain an advantage. Adam Cole looks to hit his trademark pose, but Dax Harwood opts to chop him. Cole is able to take over with a neckbreaker, and he then drives Dax into the top turnbuckle. Harwood responds with some sharp jabs, and he then looks for a Sharpshooter, but Cole stops it.

Cole then launches Dax across the ring, and into the ring post, and Cole follows him outside the ring to send his opponent into the steel stairs multiple times. He then continues focusing on the ribs with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Cole continues his dominance, launching Dax into the turnbuckles as he takes a Bret Hart-style bump.

The FTR star turns things around with a German suplex though, and he hangs on to hit another, but Cole then responds with one of his own. However, Hardwood eventually nails the third suplex, which separates the two men inside the ring. Both men then end up on the top turnbuckle, and Cole gets sent to the mat.

Adam rolls away to avoid the diving headbutt, but Harwood sees it coming and lands on his feet, immediately catching Cole in a slingshot powerbomb, but Cole kicks out. He then turns things around with a brainbuster onto the knee, and this time it is Harwood having to kick out of the pinfall attempt.

Cole then begins tuning up the band in the corner, but he avoids it and then goes for a roll-up, which he follows with a crossbody. However, as Dax gets sent to the corner, he attempts it again, and this time Cole nails a superkick. Despite that, Dax kicks out, and he then nearly catches the Undisputed Elite star out with a quick pinning attempt, but he kicks out.

Cole tries to hit the Panama Sunrise but Dax catches him, and as Cole goes for it again, Harwood flips him over and then into a piledriver, which Cole kicks out of. Dax then locks in the Sharpshooter to a great ovation, but the ribs of Harwood give in and he has to release the move.

Cole then knocks Dax to the outside, who once again hurts his ribs. Despite dropping when he gets to the ropes, Harwood does beat the 10 count, only for Cole to lock in the Sharpshooter, and he has to tap out.

Winner: Adam Cole

