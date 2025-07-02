Backstage Update Casts Doubt On Reports About Britt Baker, AEW

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is someone who has managed to keep her name in the headlines despite being absent from AEW television for the majority of the past year. The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen on screen since November 2024, and between then and now, reports have circulated that AEW President Tony Khan is tired of working with her, most of the locker room want her out of the company, and most recently, Baker is actively looking for a way out of All Elite Wrestling.

However, the most recent report about Baker wanting to leave AEW led to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reaching out to various sources, who all said the same thing; Britt isn't going anywhere. Sources familiar with Baker's situation said that the new report was "news to them" as they hadn't heard anything about her wanting to leave the company, and that the Instagram story that also gathered momentum online was simply another inspirational quote that Baker regularly posts on her social feeds. People in AEW that Fightful reached out to haven't been told about Baker leaving the company, and that those who have crossed paths with her on the convention circuit haven't heard anything either.

While Baker isn't booked for All In Texas, or even the Starrcast convention over that same weekend, she is still has a long time left on her AEW deal, with Fightful claiming that the amount of injury time AEW could add on would potentially have Baker sticking around until 2027. Considering that there were reportedly plans to bring her back to TV in time for Double or Nothing in May, it's understandable that everyone Fightful reached out to said Baker isn't looking to leave the company, and is more than happy to make a return despite creative plans stalling in early 2025.