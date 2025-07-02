Report: Former AEW Women's Champ 'Actively' Seeking To Leave Promotion

All Elite Wrestling has bid farewell to a number of top stars throughout 2025, and it looks as if the company could be on the verge of saying goodbye to one of the first people they ever signed to a full-time contract.

According to sources close to Mark O'Brien of WrestleMobs and Bodyslam.net, former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is actively seeking to part ways with AEW, confirming the long standing rumor that has circulated on social media throughout the year that Baker was on the verge of leaving the company. These rumors were only amplified by Baker herself just a few days ago when she posted her picture on her Instagram story which had the quote "Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place." highlighted.

The reason that was relayed to WrestleMobs and Bodyslam.net for Baker wanting out of AEW was down to a combination of burning various bridges with people backstage, the atmosphere in the company changing around her, and the fact that she has essentially achieved all that there is to achieve in AEW. Baker is reportedly under contract until the start of 2026 at the earliest, with AEW having the right to add on any time she has missed through injury, which in Baker's case could keep her in the company until potentially the end of 2026. However, AEW are reportedly not looking to release Baker at this time.

All of this comes just a few months after an initial report that claimed AEW President Tony Khan was sick of working with Baker, and that everyone in the locker room wanted her gone from the company. Baker has had a turbulent time in AEW since returning from a life-threatening illness in June 2024, getting suspended for a backstage altercation with MJF, losing to Mercedes Mone at All In London, and getting heat backstage for outright saying "nobody cares" on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" when she was meant to be setting up a feud with Serena Deeb.