Report: AEW Suspended Britt Baker Over Backstage Incident With Fellow Star

Just weeks ahead of its signature pay-per-view event, AEW is once again dealing with a disciplinary issue involving several of its top stars. According to reports from The Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select, former Women's World Champion Britt Baker was suspended recently following an incident between her, Alicia Atout, and American Champion MJF.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that Baker was suspended "for either one or two weeks and fined by the company's disciplinary committee." Meltzer also noted that though "details have been kept pretty quiet," the action stems from the July 17 "AEW Dynamite," at which Atout heard Baker say something about MJF, which led to a confrontation between he and Baker and ultimately resulted in an HR investigation and the AEW disciplinary committee's response of a suspension and a fine. It is unclear as to whether or not AEW President Tony Khan was involved in the matter. Meltzer added that sources he'd heard from were "sympathetic" to Baker in the situation.

Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful corroborated Meltzer's report, adding that Baker was "exercising frustration" about MJF in the women's locker room, where Atout was within earshot. Sapp called the details of the incident "he said, she said" and reported that Will Ospreay also had a conversation about it with Baker, who, "had a falling out [with MJF] at some point in the last year." As of now, Baker is still expected to compete at All In, where she is scheduled to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Last year's event was heavily revered, and initially claimed the all-time attendance record for professional wrestling, though that was later disputed. It was also, of course, the site of the now-infamous backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, resulting in Punk's departure from AEW.

