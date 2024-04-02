CM Punk Opens Up About Backstage Altercation With Jack Perry At AEW All In

CM Punk has opened up concerning the timeline of events prompting his AEW departure in September 2023. Per AEW CEO Tony Khan, Punk was fired with cause after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The "Second City Saint" finally explained his side of things during an interview with Ariel Helwani for "MMA Hour".

"There are always these rumors about NDAs," said Punk. "There is a big difference between not being allowed to talk about some s*** or not wanting to talk about some s***. I don't necessarily want to litigate this again." Punk spoke of his issues with Perry in the lead-up to the situation boiling over in London, confirming that he had been asked by Tony Schiavone to intervene in a disagreement between himself, other management, and Perry over the idea of using real glass for an upcoming segment. Punk said that he questioned why this was even an argument occurring at "AEW Collision" tapings, since Perry wasn't supposed to be at the show.

"I was told people are getting separated so there are not problems. You don't want me involved in this. Just like everything I explained before, y'all need to handle this. If you don't, I'm going to handle it and you're not going to like the way I handle it.' He's begging me. He drags me out of catering ... I walked up to Jack, he's sitting in the car. What he wanted to do was smash the window of the rental car with a pipe. I was like, 'It's a rental car.' I very politely, because I like Jack, 'Doc has told you no. Darryl [Marshall] has told you no. Mike [Mansury] has told you no. Schiavone has told you no. Now, I have to tell you no. Apparently, you've cussed them all out. I'm telling you no. We don't do that here. You want to do this, go to Wednesday and do it.'"

