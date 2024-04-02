CM Punk Comments On AEW CEO Tony Khan, 'He's Not A Boss, He's A Nice Guy'

Arguably one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling history was CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in late 2023 after his controversial release from AEW. During a recent appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk touched on several controversial topics regarding his time with AEW, including commenting on his former boss and AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Punk confirmed that the last time he spoke to Khan was backstage at All In at Wembley Stadium, where the former WWE and AEW Champion confronted Jack Perry. When asked about working for Tony Khan, "The Best in the World" did not have favorable things to say about Khan's leadership.

"It's a loaded question because I don't like the drama, but the truth is the truth. He's not a boss, he's a nice guy, and I think ultimately that is a detriment to the company but it's not my company," said Punk. "I'm an outsider. I thought I was brought in to sell merchandise and tickets and draw numbers for pay-per-views and stuff, and I clearly did that, but that's not what the place was about, and some people didn't like that."

Helwani also questioned Punk about Khan's statements regarding the backstage incident, where the AEW CEO claimed that he feared for his life during the backstage altercation at All In. "I can't tell you what Tony felt or what he was thinking, but I never did anything that would make him fear for his life but he's who he is," said the WWE star.

