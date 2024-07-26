Mercedes Mone Vs. Britt Baker For AEW TBS Title At All In 2024 Made Official At SDCC

The time for waiting is over as Britt Baker will officially be challenging Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW All In next month.

Having arranged an attack on Baker this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Mone and her new ally Kamille crashed a panel Baker was speaking on, which also included several AEW talent and AEW CEO Tony Khan, at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Advertisement

"How are you feeling after last night at 'AEW Dynamite,' huh?" Mone can be heard asking Baker. "And another question Britt, how does it feel that you're never going to be [as] good as Mercedes Mone? How does it feel that you're never going to get the TBS Champion ever again? How does it feel that you're not going to have a match at All In because I will be facing anybody but you."

Tensions further arose when Baker and Mone found themselves in a tense stare-down and a subsequent brawl erupted between them, leading to Khan, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and a security guard breaking things up.

"For weeks, for weeks on 'AEW Dynamite,' every Wednesday on TBS, ever since Forbidden Door, you see Dr. Britt Baker and the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone going at it [and] arguing. I'm sick of it," said a frustrated Khan moments before making the match official.

Advertisement

The issues between Baker and Mone date back to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when Baker put Mone on notice at the event and warned her she was coming for her title. The pair have since found themselves entangled in several verbal and physical confrontations over the last few weeks that have become increasingly charged.