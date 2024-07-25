Former NWA Women's Champion Kamille Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

Mercedes Mone brought in an enforcer in Kamille to stack the odds against Britt Baker during "AEW Dynamite." The former NWA Women's World Champion of 812 days was reportedly signed by AEW earlier this year after becoming a free agent and holding talks with both Tony Khan and WWE. And after months of waiting and speculation, she finally debuted during Wednesday's show as Mone sought to eliminate her would-be challenger.

"The CEO" & TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has an answer for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealBrittBaker | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/vTrHj67wDh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

Before Kamille emerged, Baker had to endure a challenge from a fellow former Women's World Champion in Hikaru Shida, dispatching her opponent by submission after 10 minutes of action. She hadn't much time to celebrate as Mone's music played and she emerged to tease a TBS Championship bout between the pair. Per the theme of the feud thus far, however, she said that wouldn't happen and Baker was set upon by AEW's latest debutant.

Britt Baker returned for the first time since September 2023 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June, confronting Mercedes Mone moments after she'd dethroned Stephanie Vaquer to become NJPW Strong Women's Champion on top of retaining her TBS title.

