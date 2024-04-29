AEW Reportedly Signs Another Top Free Agent

The AEW women's division has no shortage of top names, and the level of talent there just got deeper with another free agent reportedly joining the mix. According to Fightful Select, former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille has signed with Tony Khan's company after becoming a free agent at the start of the year.

Advertisement

The Wrestling Observer had previously been expected that Kamille was heading to WWE, and PWInsider reported that she had been offered a "WWE NXT" contract. Fightful mentions that Kamille herself had previously noted conversations with WWE (namely, Shawn Michaels). Weeks later, however, Kamille was backstage at "AEW Dynamite," and in early February, PWInsider Elite said the new expectation was that she would be joining fellow free agent Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling rather than landing in WWE.

Fightful's report highlights Kamille's reign as champion in NWA lasting 812 days, from June 2021 when she defeated Serena Deeb until August 2023 when she lost the title to Kenzie Paige at NWA 75. It also mentions Tony Khan calling Kamille "a great free agent," stating that AEW had scouted her and thought she'd be a good fit for the company. Kamille first appeared for NWA in January 2020 and went on to notch a pair of key wins over Thunder Rosa in 2021 to land the title shot against Deeb. Outside of NWA, Kamille won the 2023 Women's Lucha Libre World Cup in AAA as part of Team USA alongside Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace, defeating Team Mexico's Flammer, La Hiedra, and Sexy Star.

Advertisement