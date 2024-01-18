Report: Former NWA Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite Amidst Rumors Of WWE Contract Offer

It's currently free agent season in professional wrestling and that means people are going to be pitting companies against each other in the hopes of getting the best deal they possibly can, and it looks like a former NWA Women's World Champion could be entertaining interest from both WWE and AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that Kamille is backstage at tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in North Charleston, SC. The former NWA Champion is supposedly visiting friends at AEW; it's previously been reported that she received an offer from WWE to join the "NXT" brand, though it's unknown whether not she's actually signed. Just last year, Kamille compared WWE to the New York Yankees, saying she had aspirations to join the promotion.

Kamille's contract with the NWA expired at the end of 2023, after a five-year stint with the company. She held the NWA Women's World Championship for 812 days, the second-longest reign under Billy Corgan and Lightning One's ownership of the promotion.