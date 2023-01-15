Top NWA Star Opens Up About WWE Aspirations

On the "Insider's Edge" podcast, NWA World Women's Champion Kamille recently spoke about her interest in joining WWE and how anybody serious about their career, wants to go to WWE.

"Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees, they're the top of the top and so I think that anybody who takes their wrestling career seriously, they wanna end up — even if it's just for five years or something like that, said Kamille. "Just for the amount of time to prove that you've quote-unquote made it and that all the work you've put in, all the hours of driving, all of the grind that no one sees has finally paid off and so, yeah, I would love to have that opportunity at some point.

"I mean, even Billy [Corgan], my boss, he understands as well. The NWA, although I freaking love working there and I love all of my co-workers, the office, it's great. We just aren't on that level yet and that's a fact and so, although I want to be there to help the company grow and get as big as possible, I still would love to have the opportunity one day to work for the WWE and show people on a larger scale what I'm made of, what I can do and hopefully too, just outside of that, personal life, stuff that I deal with."

Kamille also noted she would like to go to WWE in order to have "the opportunity to speak to more people and hopefully inspire more people."

The 29-year-old has been the NWA World Women's Champion since June 2021. She won the title from AEW star Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall event.

