Jim Ross Comments On Billy Corgan And The NWA

Will 2023 be the year that Billy Corgan's NWA becomes a significant player in a pro wrestling landscape dominated by WWE and AEW? According to WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, the key to the promotion's ability to grow lies in the synchronization of two important factors.

On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross bluntly stated that the NWA brand "has been resurrected and pronounced dead so many times it's almost [as if] you don't pay attention to it any longer."

Ross, who expressed his admiration for Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins lead singer and songwriter who purchased the NWA in 2017, said it was "a long shot" but still possible that Corgan can take the NWA to a higher level. "Pro wrestling and successful companies are built around two things: talent and television," Ross said. "One without the other ain't gonna get you to the pay window."

On the talent side, Ross recommended that the NWA focus on getting "younger guys" and then "push them to the moon."

"I saw where Ricky Morton's son was going in there," said Ross, referring to 21-year-old Kerry Morton. "And a talent like that is the kind that you look for."

On the television side, Ross suggested that Corgan work to "solidify his television where I know where I can find it on a regular basis. Then that gives me pause for optimism."

Still, Ross said Corgan had has work cut out for him. "It's daunting, let's say that," he added. "Let's use that as a nice word — it's daunting. And I hope Billy makes it."