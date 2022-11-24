Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive

How has that been for you so far, working with Billy Corgan? What do you think stands out for him, as a promoter?

Backstage. Interviews, that's something that really sticks out to me, because Billy doesn't give you a script. He doesn't give you a word-to-word follow. He doesn't even give you a rundown of the promo. He's like, "Hey, here's the idea of the promo, I want you to be you, or I want you to be the character that you want to portray on this wrestling show." And, that's neat. That's really neat to think that this boss gives us enough trust that he believes in us to go on there, in a live audio room, with this camera on top of us, and on top of other cameras, and we get to speak our opinion, we get to speak our own mind and talk about what we want to do in the National Wrestling Alliance.

And, that's something a lot of bosses, I don't think, can do in professional wrestling, is give their talent a lot of freedom to go out there and explore. And, if things don't go right, then he'll critique it, but if things go right, in his opinion, and then, the others, the wrestling fans, especially, then he wants just to carry on of that stuff. And that's something I'm very pleased to say, that Billy Corgan put a lot of trust in me, allowing me to represent the National Wrestling Alliance, and the junior heavyweight division, not necessarily across the United States, but across the world, which is some extreme opportunities that are coming up here soon. And, I'm proud to represent that division and him.

Somebody that's got a really big spotlight, being in WWE, is Dominik Mysterio. What have you been thinking of his work, so far?

I watch his work from time to time, and I like what he's trying to do right now, going into the heel aspect and trying to figure out. And, this is something I think, personally, is I think Dominik Mysterio doesn't know who Dominik Mysterio is right now. And, I don't know if that's cliche, or if that's just rude to say, but I think he's just trying to find himself in this mix of — mind you, you're wrestling for the world's biggest wrestling promotion in the world. You're on national television almost on a weekly basis. Your debut was pretty much in a huge arena with millions and millions watching you. SummerSlam, if not mistaken, versus Seth Rollins.

Yep.

So, I mean, he has a lot of pressure on him, and people got to give him the shadow of the doubt that he's handling his pressure really well. And so, I give him kudos to that, but, I think, at the end of the day, Dominik Mysterio needs to find out who Dominik Mysterio is. What's your "why"? What's your "why" of why you wanted to be in this business, other than "I'm a Mysterio," or other than "Rey's my father"? What's your "why"? Why do you want to get in that ring? Why do you want to have people beat the living hell out of you for this career, for this job pass? Is it the money or is the fans? Is it the passion? I feel like once you find your "why," things become easier necessarily of exploring yourself in the wrestling ring, exploring yourself in life generally, is finding your "why." And, that's what I hope he comes to find here soon.