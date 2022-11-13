Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3

The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.

In the show's main event, Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a Triple Threat Match to win the Ten Pounds of Gold. The match ended after Tyrus chokeslammed Murdoch to pick up the victory. Afterward, the Fox News pundit celebrated with the other members of Idol Sports Management, with the festivities continuing on Tyrus' Instagram account afterward.

This is Tyrus' first NWA World Heavyweight Championship reign and his second title in Billy Corgan's wrestling promotion. The former WWE Superstar previously held the NWA World Television Championship, which he cashed in for an opportunity at the Ten Pounds of Gold at Hard Times 3.

Of course, Tyrus was a favorite to win the title heading into Hard Times 3. In addition to reportedly pushing merchandise sales, Fightful Select reported that the NWA customized the World Heavyweight Championship to fit his size earlier this week. His frequent appearances on Fox News have brought more eyes to the NWA product, and he's arguably the company's biggest star at the moment.

Elsewhere on the show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the vacant Television Championship, while Kerry Morton beat Homicide to win the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.