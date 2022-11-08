Tyrus Fox News Following Reportedly Pushed Merchandise Sales

Normally it's the world of MLW that never stops. This week, however, has seen the NWA take that mantle. Between Billy Corgan's comments on a potential NWA EmPowerrr 2, the falling out between the NWA and Nick Aldis, and the occasional crossover between the two stories, the NWA is certainly getting headlines, even if they aren't the ones they want heading into Hard Times 3 this weekend. And what better way to keep the news going than with a new report on NWA's most polarizing star, Tyrus.

The good news is that the report is positive, at least for Tyrus. According to Fightful Select, Tyrus' Major Bendie action figure, which is part of a line of figures made by the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, is the most purchased figure in the entire line. Fightful noted that credit for this has been given to Tyrus' frequent appearances on conservative cable news channel Fox News.

It's that platform that may also be leading to even bigger things for Tyrus in the future. Fightful also revealed that NWA recently had a customized or altered NWA World Heavyweight Championship title belt made, and that the belt may have been sized in order to fit the former NWA World Television Champion. Tyrus is scheduled to challenge the NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, along with Matt Cardona, in three-way action at Hard Times 3. Outside of his NWA and Fox News appearances, Tyrus is best known for his run in Impact Wrestling years back, as well as his stint in WWE as "The Funkasaurus" Brodus Clay. He also made news when he was accused of sexually harassing his former "Un-PC" co-host, Brit McHenry, in 2019. McHenry filed a lawsuit against Tyrus and Fox News that same year, which was later settled out of court.