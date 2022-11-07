Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV

It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place

In an appearance on The Ten Count, the Smashing Pumpkins lead singer was asked about the possibility of EmPowerrr 2. And while Corgan seemed more open to the idea of another EmPowerrr than he has at other times, he again highlighted several reasons as to why he's not keen on running the event again at this time. "I'm really intrigued by the interest in EmPowerrr," Corgan said. "We continue to want to do it. We continue to have discussions with other companies about working together to create a fresh EmPowerrr event. When you create a world class event like EmPowerrr, and it was a world class event, we've set a very high standard of what you should expect. Of course there are plenty of great professional women's wrestlers in the world."

"Can they wrestle the NWA style? Can they carry a three hour PPV? Can they move the pace of women's wrestling, not just in wrestling, but in terms of international media forward? These are my concerns," Corgan continued. "Everyone has their own version of it. That's my version of it, and that's why I'm still on it. Until we can provide a world class event with some of the best [female] pro wrestlers in the world, then we won't do it."