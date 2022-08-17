Billy Corgan Changes His Tune On Possibly Presenting Another NWA Empowerrr

Billy Corgan supposedly plans to bring the all-woman Empowerrr show back to NWA, but only when the time is appropriate.

Corgan spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports in advance of the upcoming NWA 74 PPV and was asked if a second all-women pay-per-view is still on the docket for the promotion. Corgan said he recently read a headline saying another Empowerrr wasn't in the plans, but also said that's false.

"We looked at Empowerrr for this NWA 74th PPV, and unfortunately, there's a paucity of female talent available on the open market because there's such a demand now for female talent both with WWE and AEW," Corgan said. "There just isn't enough free agent talent available that can work at the television level."

The inaugural Empowerrrr occurred on August 28, 2021, and featured marquee names like Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green. Also included was an influx of talent from AEW and IMPACT. Corgan said in a recent interview with Fightful Select that he was put in the "position of begging" regarding EmPowerrr the first time, which tracks somewhat with AEW CEO Tony Khan's comments back in November, saying "I don't feel like I get enough credit for what I did for the NWA show."

"We will definitely run another Empowerrr PPV, absolutely, and hopefully next year," Corgan said.

NWA 74, a two-night event, will feature talent from MLW in Taya Valkyrie and Davey Richards, and some other stars with AEW experience under their belt, but not under contract. Valkyrie is also a prominent talent in Impact Wrestling.