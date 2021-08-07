NWA has officially confirmed that former WWE wrestler Chelsea Green will be in the EmPowerrr main event.

The promotion tweeted, “You’ve heard the rumors, you saw the talk w/ @MickieJames… We’re VERY excited to 100% confirm @ImChelseaGreen will be at #EMPOWERRR! Not only competing for the cup, but also a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion @ #NWA73!”

As noted, Mickie James announced a few days ago on a stream on Instagram that Green would be making her NWA debut at EmPowerrr and she would be in the main event.

James took to Twitter today to comment on NWA’s announcement.

She tweeted, “Yaaaaaassss!!!!! C’mon #ChelChel you asked for the #MainEvent of @nwa #EMPowerrr you got it babe! #NWAWomensInvitational”

Chelsea Green simply reacted, “😭💕”

Below is the announced card so far:

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Tournament

Tootie Lynn vs. Jamie Senegal vs. Chelsea Green vs. 7 others TBA

Green will work the EmPowerrr main event in the tournament finals against the last participant.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBD vs. TBD

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA EmPowerrr is Saturday, August 28.