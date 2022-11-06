Nick Aldis Announces He's Leaving NWA

Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis is leaving the National Wrestling Alliance, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider notes that Aldis announced he was leaving in an Instagram subscriber video. He gave his notice to NWA on Sunday night and made it clear that he was not happy with the promotion or "its current direction." His contract with NWA is set to expire in January 2023.

Back in August, Aldis was removed from the NWA 74 pay-per-view main event. He was originally supposed to face NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, but NWA changed Murdoch's challenger to Tyrus.

As noted, Aldis spoke about being removed from the main event while at Starrcast V with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay, where he said that he "couldn't believe it" and he didn't understand why he was removed from the match. In the end, Aldis ended up defeating Flip Gordon at NWA 74.

Aldis made his NWA debut on the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood show in September 2017, where he beat Will Roode. In his career, Aldis held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title twice. His first reign was from September 2017 to September 2018, while his second reign was from October 2018 to 2021. It's also interesting to note that AEW made Aldis an offer in 2019, but he declined it.

The former NWA World Champion is set to be at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view in New Orleans and is scheduled to face Odinson. Stay tuned for more updates on Aldis' future with the NWA.