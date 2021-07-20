A settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment lawsuit between Britt McHenry, Fox News and Fox News contributor and NWA wrestler Tyrus. All three parties filed for voluntary dismissal Monday morning and McHenry will depart Fox News, according to Deadline.

“I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same,” McHenry said in a brief statement. “Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

A former correspondent for ESPN, McHenry joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018 and became primarily involved in Fox News’ streaming network, Fox Nation. She would eventually co-host the Fox Nation show Un-PC with Tyrus, himself a Fox News contributor since 2016. The two would co-host Un-PC until early 2019.

In December of that year, McHenry filed a lawsuit against both Tyrus and Fox News, claiming Tyrus engaged in inappropriate behavior, which included sexually charged text messages, an abusive and hostile working environment and grabbing her in an inappropriate manner. She would also claim Fox News did not take action to her claims despite taking them to executives and the human resource division. In the lawsuit, McHenry further alleged that Fox News prevented her from furthering her career while continuing to give Tyrus other shows.

“While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” Fox News Media said in a statement. Tom Clare, the attorney for Tyrus (real name George Murdoch) also released a statement. “Tyrus is pleased that the parties have reached a settlement in which the claims against him will be dismissed with prejudice. Tyrus continues to dispute and deny the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and, consistent with that view, will not be making any financial payments.”

Best known for his runs in TNA and WWE as the “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, Tyrus has continued to appear on Fox News and other Fox News platforms. He returned to the ring for the NWA earlier this year at the promotion’s Back for the Attack event, defeating JR Kratos, and has since feuded with The Pope over the NWA Television Championship. NWA has not commented on the allegations against Tyrus prior to or after the settlement.