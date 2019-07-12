As previously noted, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Tyrus was removed from his Fox Nation show, titled Un-PC, due to a sexual-harassment complaint filed by his co-host, Britt McHenry.

Four sources that are reportedly close friends with McHenry reached out to The Huffington Post on the condition they not be identified so that they may reveal what the lewd and inappropriate messages said.

One of the texts from Tyrus to McHenry apparently said, "Just pull your boobs out now why don't you? Just grin and bare it." Another from Tyrus reads, "Keep being negative and I'll send you another d--k pic."

Tyrus allegedly sent several other messages to McHenry from November 2018 to January 2019, including one that says, "I love the fact you're always working. If we ever had sex, I feel like after an orgazzum you say, speaking of feeling good, did see the story on the puppy rescue? we should do a segment on it. hand me my phone."

McHenry replied with a simple, "Hahahaha."

McHenry shared the texts with several friends months ago, noting that she was upset by them and was seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

"As we have previously said, this matter was immediately and thoroughly investigated by an outside law firm that was charged with providing us with independent factual findings and recommendations for action based on all of the evidence," said Fox News via a statement sent to Wrestling Inc. today. "We have consistently done this in other employee matters of this nature. All protocols were followed and the recommendations we received were appropriate and promptly implemented. We respect the confidentiality of our employees and their involvement in any HR process and therefore will not comment on the results of the investigation."

Tyrus parted ways with WWE after he was released back in 2014. Following his run, he had a four year stint with TNA/Impact Wrestling before finally transitioning into a political commentator role at Fox News.

Updated 7/12 4:35 P.M. ET: We updated the article to include the statement issued to Wrestling Inc. from Fox News.

Jeffrey Needham contributed to this article.