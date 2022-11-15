WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans.

Fightful Select reports that there were "several revisions" to the "Raw" lineup, and that Mysterio wasn't initially scheduled to wrestle. There's no word yet on what the original plans were or what led to Mysterio competing after all.

The second-generation superstar had only competed in three singles matches since joining The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. He lost to Edge by disqualification on the September 12 "Raw" and then scored a major victory over AJ Styles on October 17. Alongside his fellow Judgment Day members, Mysterio was also victorious at WWE Crown Jewel in a six-man tag team win over Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Triple H is said to be in favor of pushing The Judgment Day after initially not being sold on the faction, and the group has been prominently featured on "WWE Raw." The November 14 "Raw" was headlined by Finn Balor competing in a United States Championship match against Seth Rollins. Although he lost that bout, Balor will take on Styles in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series, where his Judgment Day compatriot Rhea Ripley will take part in the women's WarGames match on November 26. It remains to be seen if Mysterio and Damian Priest will compete at the premium live event as well.