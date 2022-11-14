WWE Raw Live Coverage (11/14) - Seth Rollins Vs. Finn Balor, Matt Riddle Vs. Chad Gable, The Miz Issues A Public Apology
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 14, 2022, coming to you live from the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!
United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be in action tonight, as he takes on Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a non-title bout. Balor looked to answer Rollins' Open Challenge for his championship last week. However, he never got the chance to do so, as he, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest were blindsided with an attack at the hands of The O.C. and a returning Mia Yim while Rollins slipped away. The two have squared off against one another several times in the past, including a match at SummerSlam 2016 to crown the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Who will come out on top?
"The Original Bro" Matt Riddle will be taking on Alpha Academy's Chad Gable in single's action. Riddle has had several issues with Gable and his partner, Otis, over the past several weeks after the duo went after his prospective bandmate, Elias. What will happen when the two collide?
In addition, The Miz is also set to issue an apology to the WWE Universe tonight on his show, "MizTV". Johnny Gargano leveled accusations against The Miz, saying that he had been paying off Dexter Lumis to jump him in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker". The Miz tried to deny that he did so, but Gargano showed some pretty damning evidence last week when he premiered some secret camera footage of Miz admitting to doing so to an undercover private detective.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Seth Rollins heads to the ring. We then head to a video package re-capping the events of the United States Open Challenge last week.
We Hear From Seth Freakin Rollins
Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory's failed Money In The Bank cash-in. He says it didn't work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
Bobby Lashley's music hits and he heads to the ring with a mic in hand. He says he turned "little selfie boy" into a punchline last week and says his beatings will continue until he gets the United States Championship back. Rollins says he had his chance last week, but he decided it would be better to take his soul from his body. He says his loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel has been affecting him as of late.
Mustafa Ali's music hits and he heads to the ring with a referee. Ali says he's here to make things right. Lashley says that the beatdown he suffered last week will pale in comparison to what he does tonight and tells him to walk away before he regrets it.
Ali charges at him, but Lashley tosses him out of the ring. Ali jumps him from behind and fires off forearms. Lashley tosses him out of the ring once again and tells Ali he's pissing him off. He tells him to "get in the ring to get some."
Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali
Back from the break, the bell rings and Lashley tosses Ali out of the ring. Ali sends Lashley into the ring post, then jumps him. Lashley sends him careening into the ring post shoulder first, then tosses him over the announce desk. Lashley gets Ali up on his shoulders, then plants him. He delivers a series of kicks before Ali manages to hit a back elbow. Lashley delivers a spinebuster, then follows it up with another one. Ali ascends to the top rope and hits a Tornado DDT. He charges at him, but Lashley catches him with a spear. He locks in the Hurt Lock and Ali fades.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
We head backstage to The O.C. and Cathy Kelley. Kelley asks if they're worried about retaliation from Judgment Day and AJ Styles tells them to bring it. Luke Gallows asks for a little recognition for bringing in Yim before Styles says the problems between them and Judgment Day need to come to an end. He challenges Balor to a match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Yim tells them to keep the beers cold while she takes care of business in her first match back in the company.