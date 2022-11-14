WWE Raw Live Coverage (11/14) - Seth Rollins Vs. Finn Balor, Matt Riddle Vs. Chad Gable, The Miz Issues A Public Apology

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 14, 2022, coming to you live from the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!

United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be in action tonight, as he takes on Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a non-title bout. Balor looked to answer Rollins' Open Challenge for his championship last week. However, he never got the chance to do so, as he, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest were blindsided with an attack at the hands of The O.C. and a returning Mia Yim while Rollins slipped away. The two have squared off against one another several times in the past, including a match at SummerSlam 2016 to crown the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Who will come out on top?

"The Original Bro" Matt Riddle will be taking on Alpha Academy's Chad Gable in single's action. Riddle has had several issues with Gable and his partner, Otis, over the past several weeks after the duo went after his prospective bandmate, Elias. What will happen when the two collide?

In addition, The Miz is also set to issue an apology to the WWE Universe tonight on his show, "MizTV". Johnny Gargano leveled accusations against The Miz, saying that he had been paying off Dexter Lumis to jump him in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker". The Miz tried to deny that he did so, but Gargano showed some pretty damning evidence last week when he premiered some secret camera footage of Miz admitting to doing so to an undercover private detective.

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Seth Rollins heads to the ring. We then head to a video package re-capping the events of the United States Open Challenge last week.