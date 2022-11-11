Triple H Has Reportedly Changed His Mind About WWE Stable

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, plenty of changes have made their way to the surface. One of the more noticeable things has been the consistency with which fans see stables on WWE programming. Whether it be the continued dominance of The Bloodline, the emerging Brawling Brutes, or the recently reunited OC, stables are front and center.

Of course, one other notable stable has been making its mark on a weekly basis lately — that being The Judgment Day. According to GiveMeSport (via WrestleVotes), Triple H wasn't initially sold on the group. Things have changed, however, and in their group's favor. "I know back in late July or early August, whenever this whole shift happened, from what I was told Hunter wasn't really cool with Judgment Day," WrestleVotes said. "Not personally, but he just didn't like the idea. But since he's grown behind it, and I think that they're going to be around for longer than anticipated."

Currently embroiled in a feud with The OC, and now having to contend with the returning Mia Yim, it does indeed appear as though The Judgment Day will be around for a while. A couple months back, Dominik Mysterio joined their ranks, aligning with Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in the process. In the time since, Bálor has made Edge say "I quit," Ripley has taken out Beth Phoenix, and Rey Mysterio has even switched brands instead of fighting his son. "The Eradicator" in particular has been a very sharp thorn in The OC's side for weeks, but now it seems those odds have been evened.