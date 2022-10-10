Huge Update On Current Status Of Karl Anderson And Doc Gallows

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made their WWE return during the October 10 episode of "Raw," confirming an earlier PWInsider report that the team would be returning to the company in the near future. The pair made their return to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in a brawl against The Judgment Day.

Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020 and were last seen on WWE programming fighting alongside Styles in his pre-taped Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Gallows and Anderson have spent their time away from WWE stretched between Impact, AEW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In Impact, they crossed over with AEW and teamed up with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to form the Super Elite with Don Callis as the group's manager. They were the Impact World Tag Team champions three separate times during their time with Impact. On the NJPW side, they rejoined the Bullet Club and helped Jay White to oust Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa from the group.

Anderson is the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, and the status of the championship for the immediate future is currently unknown. Anderson won the title from Tama Tonga in June at NJPW's Dominion event. Anderson made his first successful title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi in September at NJPW's Burning Spirit event, and he was set to make his second defense of the championship on November 5 at Battle Autumn against Hikuleo. As of this writing, a potential replacement match at the event has yet to be announced.