Big Behind-The-Scenes Update On Future Of The Good Brothers

Since the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, let their Impact Wrestling contracts expire, fans have been wondering what the next move for the duo would be. Would they remain in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion? Would they return to either WWE or AEW? It appears we now have our answer.

Sources tell PWInsider that Anderson and Gallows will be returning to WWE, and are expected to do so on the "Raw" brand sometime this month. The duo had been spotted with AJ Styles in Washington D.C. this past weekend, presumably to film content. While unconfirmed, PWInsider noted Styles had been feuding with The Judgment Day stable, and that Gallows and Anderson would likely serve as his backup in the feud. PWInsider had no information regarding what this would mean for dates Anderson has booked with New Japan, or the NEVER Openweight Championship, which Anderson won from Tama Tonga in June. Anderson is currently scheduled to defend the title on November 5 against Hikuleo.

Anderson and Gallows previously worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020, signing with the promotion alongside Styles. The duo appeared primed to leave in 2019, following the formation of AEW, but instead re-signed with WWE, which they later attributed to a discussion they had with current WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Shortly after their extension however, both Gallows and Anderson were released at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo would sign with Impact Wrestling not long after, and appeared in the promotion for the next two years, while also making sporadic appearances in New Japan, AEW, and the independent circuit.