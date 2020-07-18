As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have signed with Impact Wrestling and will debut at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The team were first contacted by Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore following their WWE release. D'Amore tried hard to get them to sign as they apparently felt they needed bigger names on their roster.

As previously reported, the team signed two year deals that allows them to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. With both those deals along with their podcast, they are going to be likely make as much money as they were in WWE, if not even a little more.

As part of Gallows' deal his promotion, Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild, will have shows taped and aired on Impact's streaming service.

The original plan was for Gallows and Anderson to attack then-Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard in the main event of Slammiversary. It was apparently Gallows and Anderson's idea, as they felt it would generate major heat right off the bat. Obviously with Blanchard being released, everything has changed.

As previously reported, Gallows, Anderson and Rocky Romero filmed their "Talk 'N Shop A Mania" last week that will air on FITE on Saturday, August 1st. Many pro wrestling stars were a part of the shoot, including Enzo Amore, Heath Slater, Willie Mack, Curt Hawkins, The Rock n' Roll Express, Alex Koslov, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Chavo Guerrero, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore, Johnny Swinger, Teddy Long, Tyson Dean, Jeff Lewis Neal, Raven's Flock (Sick Boy, Lodi, Reese & Scotty Riggs), and D'Lo Brown. A lot of outrageous skits and matches on the show, including a "Boner-Yard Match" was taped, which is a parody of the Boneyard match from this year's WrestleMania.