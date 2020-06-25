Impact Wrestling has terminated Tessa Blanchard's contract and stripped her of the Impact World Championship, according to PWInsider.

Tessa was originally going to defend the Impact World title at Slammiversary on July 18 against Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Trey. The match was going to be her first match since the COVID-19. She reportedly had been stuck in Mexico due to the pandemic and missed several empty arena TV tapings.

She won the Impact World Championship earlier in January at the Hard to Kill PPV after defeating then-champion Sami Callihan. Tessa Blanchard became the first woman to win the title.

Below is Impact's statement that was sent to PWInsider:

Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

We will update you when more information comes available.