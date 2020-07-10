"The Big LG" Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rocky Romero filmed their "Talk 'N Shop A Mania" event earlier this week that will air on FITE on Saturday, August 1st.

Many pro wrestling stars were a part of the shoot, including Enzo Amore, Heath Slater, Willie Mack, Curt Hawkins, The Rock n' Roll Express, Alex Koslov, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Chavo Guerrero, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore, Johnny Swinger, Teddy Long, Tyson Dean, Jeff Lewis Neal, Raven's Flock (Sick Boy, Lodi, Reese & Scotty Riggs), and D'Lo Brown.

There will be a lot of outrageous skits and matches on the show. A "Boner Match" was taped, which is a parody of the Boneyard match from this year's WrestleMania.

The filming was done in Gallows' backyard using his ring. They did a strict COVID-19 screening before anyone was allowed to get on his property.

Anderson posted a little preview of the show earlier this week, which you can see below: