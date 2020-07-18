As seen above, former WWE stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (now returning to his moniker of 'Doc Gallows') took to their Talk N' Shop podcast and officially announced that they have signed a two year deal with Impact Wrestling.

The "Good Brothers'" contracts with Impact are for two years and will allow them to work dates in Japan once travel restrictions ease up. As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling stars like Jay White haven't been able to return to the company because of travel restrictions surrounding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

We reported back in June that Anderson and Gallows had reportedly signed contracts with Impact Wrestling. Their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expired this past Wednesday, July 15, allowing them to freely compete for new promotions.

Gallows and Anderson also guaranteed that they will be a part of tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. The full card for tonight's show can be seen below:

Impact World Championship (Vacant)

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Championship (Old School Rules Match)

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Tag Team Open Challenge

The Rascalz vs. Mystery Opponents

Impact X-Division Championship

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Gauntlet Match (Winner become number one contender for Impact Knockouts Championship)

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie