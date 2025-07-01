Bully Ray Doesn't Like The Precedent This Upcoming WWE Match Is Setting

Goldberg vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is less than two weeks away, and given that it's expected to be Goldberg's last ever match, it's a bit odd that it feels so controversial. But several fans have taken issue with WWE deciding to go the Goldberg-Gunther route, either because they preferred another match up, or because they aren't a fan of Goldberg challenging, and possibly winning, a World Title for his wrestling swan song.

Among the loudest voices against the match have been Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca of "Busted Open Radio," and that continued last week on Tuesday's edition of the show. Whereas LaGreca isn't a fan of the whole package, including the fact that it took Goldberg months to seek revenge on Gunther after their encounter at WWE Bad Blood, Bully is more against the precedent he sees this match setting for the future.

"I don't have a problem with any of that other stuff," Bully said. "I can actually sit here and give you the counterpoint of creative and give you legitimate answers as to why they waited 8 months. What I can't get around is the championship match, and how it becomes a championship match. I don't like when this precedent is set that can't be followed up in the future.

"Like, is anybody else, is any...what makes Bill Goldberg special? Well, he's a Hall of Famer. Okay. Does that mean any Hall of Famer can waltz back in and ask for a championship match? Well, they spoke s**t about his family. Okay, they spoke s**t about his family. He was in the front row. He was fair game. Just make sense of it. It doesn't even have to make perfect sense. Just give me something."

