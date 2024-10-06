Triple H Introduces Crown Jewel Titles, Goldberg Confronts GUNTHER At WWE Bad Blood

Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared in front of the crowd at WWE's Bad Blood premium live event to make a big announcement regarding the company's next PLE in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, on November 2. Levesque made his way down to the ring and addressed the fans, making an attendance announcement of 16,092 in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE's 60th consecutive sellout of 2024. Levesque said that at Crown Jewel, WWE will be making history once again, because it will be "the beginning of a new era."

Advertisement

He said that at Crown Jewel, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will be taking on the World Heavyweight Champion, and the WWE Women's Champion will take on the Women's World Champion. He explained that none of the belts will be on the line, but the winners of the two matches will win the Crown Jewel Championship, a large belt Levesque unveiled in the middle of the ring. Following his announcement, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER's music hit, and he came down to the ring and spoke about his accomplishments and the fact he defends his title against Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" on Monday.

GUNTHER said he wanted to put the spotlight on the legends in attendance at the show, specifically Goldberg. GUNTHER said he lied a few weeks ago when he told Bret Hart that Goldberg was his favorite wrestler, and said he hopes the Hall of Famer is a better father. Goldberg jumped the barricade, bringing out WWE security. Zayn jumped GUNTHER from behind off the distraction, and the pair brawled up the ramp. Triple H raised Goldberg's hand in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

Advertisement