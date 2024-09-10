Bret Hart Returns To WWE Raw, Calls Out GUNTHER For Refusing Title Match With Sami Zayn

Despite last minute reports of ill health, Bret "Hitman" Hart managed to appear on the "WWE Raw" season premiere before an adoring Calgary crowd. Hart, known for speaking his mind, took to the microphone in his hometown appearance to criticize WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and defend Canada's own Sami Zayn.

After he expressed his gratitude to the Calgary crowd and extended WWE Universe, Hart was interrupted by GUNTHER. GUNTHER poked fun at Hart's legacy, reduced Hart to merely "the best there was" — GUNTHER named himself as the "best there is" and the "best there ever will be" — and invoked the name of Hart's long-time adversary, Bill Goldberg. Zayn made his appearance shortly after to defend Calgary's icon, and criticized GUNTHER's reluctance to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Hart pinned GUNTHER's hesitance as cowardice, which triggered a full-out brawl between the champion and Zayn. WWE officials ultimately pulled the two apart, and Zayn was left to receive a hug from Hart and uproarious applause from the Scotiabank Saddledome. As of writing, it is unclear whether Hart's pointed criticism of GUNTHER will instigate developments in Zayn's vie for the world title. Zayn wore the Calgary Flames jersey of tragically deceased hockey player Johnny Gaudreau during the segment; WWE would later air a tribute of Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were killed by an alleged drunk driver last month.

Tonight's spectacle in Calgary marks Hart's first appearance on WWE programming since his 2022 appearance at Clash at the Castle. Hart notably criticized GUNTHER's match with Sheamus at that same event; it's unclear whether that criticism played any role in the planning of Monday's segment.