GUNTHER Says It's Obvious That WWE Hall Of Famer Was One Of The Best Ever In The Ring

GUNTHER has taken umbrage with Bret Hart's recent comments about him, but the Austrian still gave the legend praise where it's due. The record-setting WWE Intercontinental Champion admits the Hall of Famer was a very good wrestler during his heyday, as he explained in an interview with "WWE's The Bump."

"I think it's obvious that, in-ring, he's one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria. He was a big superstar there. I don't forget, and that man sat at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that, so he's not going to get anything nice with me. Too bad he's not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring."

GUNTHER's beef with Hart stems from the WWE legend's criticism of his match with Sheamus at Clash of the Castle 2022. Bret said that the audience was aware of the Superstars slapping their legs to perform kicks, which he found embarrassing as he believes it exposed the wrestling business. Furthermore, he revealed that he prefers Dungeon Wrestling as its competitors make headlocks look more convincing than the moves performed by some current WWE Superstars.

While Hart was critical of the Clash at the Castle bout, he's in the minority. The match has received plenty of acclaim from fans and pundits, with Dave Meltzer awarding it five stars. Unfortunately, the pair weren't able to praise everyone, though, as evidenced by "The Hitman's" comments.

