WWE Clash At The Castle Live Coverage (9/3): Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Clash at the Castle will be taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WWE heads to the United Kingdom for its first major stadium show across the pond since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. In the main event of the aforementioned event in 1992, the United Kingdom's own The British Bulldog defeated Bret "The Hitman" Hart to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. Now, just over 30 years later, Britain's own Drew McIntyre will challenge record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the two world title belts that he currently possesses. McIntyre will look to finally win the big one in front of a jam-packed audience, something that was taken away from him when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced card

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

* Gunther vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY

* Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

* Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Our live coverage will begin at 1pm ET.