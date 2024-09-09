Bret Hart Reportedly Battling Illness That Could Jeopardize Planned WWE Raw Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was scheduled to appear on the season premiere of "WWE RAW" live from his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but now, his status for the show is reportedly up in the air. Hart was set to appear on the show, reportedly in a segment involving GUNTHER in some way according to PWInsider, but now, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that he has heard Hart is sick and his status for "Raw" is "up in the air." Ross posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said there is "hope internally" that Hart can still appear and do his scheduled segment.

Hart's appearance on "Raw" was set for the week when all three of WWE's shows, including "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown" will air on the USA Network, prior to "NXTs" move to the CW next month and "Raw's" move to Netflix at the beginning of next year. Paul "Triple H" Levesque previously commented on Hart's appearance, saying it was something fans wouldn't want to miss.