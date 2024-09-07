Backstage Rumor About Possible Role For Bret Hart On WWE Raw Season Premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to appear on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" on Monday, a week when all three of WWE's shows, including "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown," will be airing on USA, prior to "NXT's" move to The CW in October and "Raw's" move to Netflix at the beginning of 2025.

Now, PWInsider Elite is reporting a backstage rumor about what Hart will be doing on the show. The outlet reported the word internally is that Hart will be appearing in a segment "related" to World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on "Raw," but they will be following the story to see if that changes. "Raw" will kick off its new season from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where Hart is from.

Triple H commented on Hart's return, saying that his appearance is something fans "definitely" won't want to miss. Hart was last seen on WWE programming in the front row of the crowd during Clash at the Castle 2022. In addition to Hart's segment revolving around GUNTHER, the season premiere of "Raw" will also see Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair take on former champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the Unholy Union. The next number one contender for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship will be determined as well, when when Ilja Dragunov, Braun Stowman, Pete Dunne, and Jey Uso face off in a Fatal Four-Way. In what will potentially be the night's main event, four members of the Wyatt Sicks will take on American Made's Chad Gable, the Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile in a mixed tag team street fight.

