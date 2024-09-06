Top Canadian Wrestling Legend To Attend WWE Raw Season Premiere Next Week In Calgary

Next Monday, WWE will kick off its next season of "WWE Raw" from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In honor of this occasion, WWE has recruited a WWE Hall of Famer and one of Calgary's own for a special appearance — that being that of Bret "The Hitman" Hart. This news was first broken by "Raw" backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

"BREAKING: I can officially confirm that Canadian LEGEND, Bret The Hitman Hart, will be in attendance this Monday for the season premiere of #WWERAW at the Saddledome in Calgary !!!" Redmond wrote. "Break out your pink and let's rock!"

BREAKING: I can officially confirm that Canadian LEGEND, Bret The Hitman Hart, will be in attendance this Monday for the

season premiere of #WWERAW at the Saddledome in Calgary !!! Break out your pink and let's rock! @wwe @BretHart @TripleH #wwe pic.twitter.com/1aloTkqL3d — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) September 5, 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has since commented on this development, teasing Hart's appearance as something fans "definitely won't want to miss." Hart was last seen, in a WWE capacity, sitting in the front row of the 2022 Clash at the Castle premium live event, which emanated from Cardiff, Wales.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on "Raw," Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. This title match comes after Dawn and Fyre, together known as Unholy Union, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. The Intercontinental Championship contenders tournament will also continue next week, with the likes of Pete Dunne, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, and Ilja Dragunov squaring off in a fatal-four-way finals match. Finally, American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile) will battle four members of the Wyatt Sicks in a tag team Street Fight.