Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill Recapture WWE Women's Tag Titles At Bash In Berlin

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's title win at WWE Clash at the Castle shocked not just the wrestling world, but the previous WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Saturday, Belair and Cargill had their long-awaited rematch with The Unholy Union, and Berlin blew the roof off of Uber Arena as two of the most dominant forces in WWE reasserted themselves at the top of the women's tag team division.

Fyre and Dawn attempted to corner Belair in the early goings of the match, in a similar fashion to their title-winning match back in June. While Cargill initially interjected, The Unholy Union's strategy of isolation and two-on-one assaults continuously put Belair and Cargill at a disadvantage. In the match's final act, Belair found herself separated from Cargill yet again when Dawn restrained her in a set-up for Fyre's Swanton Bomb. Cargill appeared at ringside just in time to drag Belair out of the situation by tugging on her braid, and The Unholy Union's effective strategy went up in smoke as Fyre crashed into Dawn. The match unraveled for the tag team champions when Belair and Cargill followed up their daring move with a spinebuster-German Suplex combination. Cargill pinned Dawn for the win. Interestingly, neither Naomi nor Blair Davenport — who have aligned themselves with Belair and Cargill and The Unholy Union respectively on episodes of "WWE SmackDown" — appeared to run match interference.

This victory marks the beginning of Belair and Cargill's second run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The two first claimed tag title gold at Backlash 2024, when they bested the Kabuki Warriors. Fyre and Dawn's loss caps their tag title reign at 76 days. They defended their titles three times over their reign, and have taken the titles to "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT."