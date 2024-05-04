Jade Cargill & Naomi Beat Kabuki Warriors, Capture WWE Women's Tag Titles At Backlash

What began as a hot start for the team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, ended up being a much tighter contest when they challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at WWE Backlash. The crowd in Lyon were very vocal throughout the entire match, especially during both Belair and Cargill's entrance. After an ongoing beatdown from Kairi Sane and Asuka, Belair finally made the tag to Cargill allowing her to showcase her athleticism in the ring.

Cargill had a very impressive showing throughout the entire match, showing off her power and athleticism and hitting multiple double-team moves with Belair as well as a diving crossbody on the Warriors off the top rope when she tagged in. Jade eventually reversed Sane's Insane Elbow into Jaded, followed by the EST of WWE hitting Asuka with the K.O.D. and pinning Sane to pickup the win and become new champions.

Belair and Cargill shared a moment with one another when the match ended, hugging it out in the middle of the ring. They are now eligible to appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown" as the new WWE Women's Tag-Team champions. This is Belair's first ever WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship victory as well as Cargill's first ever championship win in WWE. The Kabuki Warriors' title reign comes to an end after 99 days since defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on "WWE Smackdown," now leaving Damage CTRL without any gold.

