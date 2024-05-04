WWE Backlash Live Coverage 5/4 - Four Championship Matches, The Bloodline Vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Backlash" on May 4, 2024, coming to you live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France at a special start time of 1 PM ET!

Cody Rhodes will be making his first televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship as he puts his title on the line against AJ Styles. Rhodes finished the story when he dethroned Roman Reigns as titleholder at WrestleMania 40, and Styles had defeated LA Knight in a WrestleMania rematch after both men won Triple Threat matches to earn the right to face one another in a Number One Contenders bout. The pair found themselves involved in a heated verbal exchange with one another last night on "WWE SmackDown", having signed the contract for today's match last week.

Three other championships will be on the line, as Naomi and Tiffany Stratton challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match. Naomi and Stratton faced off in a pair of Number One Contenders matches over the course of the past few weeks both looking to become Bayley's sole challenger. With Naomi earning a title shot when she emerged victorious in the first one on the April 12 episode of "SmackDown" (but ultimately coming up short when she challenged Bayley the following week), and the other on April 26 ending in a disqualification due to outside interference from Nia Jax, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis ultimately decided to award both women with the opportunity at a title shot.

The World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line as titleholder Damain Priest defends against Jey Uso. Jey defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the April 8 episode of "WWE Raw", and found himself face-to-face with Priest in the ring during a heated verbal altercation two weeks later.

The Kabuki Warriors will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. As Cargill and Belair have been racking up wins over the course of the past few weeks in both singles and tag team competition, Belair has made it clear that she hasn't forgotten what Damage CTRL and the aforementioned Bayley has done to her over the past couple years. Asuka and Kairi Sane haven't put their title since the March 11 episode of "WWE Raw", but they've held the title since late January and successfully defended against the likes of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

Tama Tonga will be competing in his first televised match in WWE as he joins forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The Bloodline members have proven to be a force to be reckoned with over the past few weeks, leading to Paul Heyman begging Owens and Orton to back out of today's tag team match last night during the inaugural edition of "The R-KO Show", and the revelation that Heyman hasn't been in contact with Roman Reigns since WrestleMania.

