Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Win WWE Women's Tag Titles In Huge Upset At Clash At The Castle

Despite the hometown setting, virtually nobody predicted Scotland's native daughters Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle but as they say in wrestling, never say never. In a stunning turn of events, Dawn took advantage of a hobbled Shayna Baszler, sneaking in to score the pinfall after damage inflicted by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, making her and Fyre the new champions in front of friends and family.

Belair and Cargill dominated in multiple segments of the match with each powerhouse woman showing off their individual prowess as well as several joint efforts from the previously unbeaten tag team. The tide initially turned when Baszler clotheslined Cargill, opening up opportunities from each of the challenging teams. Belair was left largely on her own after Cargill took a Meteora from Zoey Stark outside the ring that rendered her useless for a significant period of time. When she eventually returned, though she initially slipped over the top rope, she began to clean house and it looked like the champions were well on their way to a successful defense, especially when they hit a DDT/Suplex combo on Baszler before Dawn was able to slip in and score the pin. The pair became emotional afterwards, celebrating their win with friends and family at ringside, who bestowed flowers on each of them.

The loss marks the first of Cargill's WWE career in any fashion outside of the 2024 Royal Rumble and a disqualfiication loss to Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals. She and Belair initially captured the titles at Backlash, defeating the Kabuki Warriors, and defended them successfully twice, once against Candace LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff Show, and also over Baszler and Stark on "WWE Raw" in early June.