Jade Cargill Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Interactions With Two Specific Stars

Jade Cargill was one of the biggest talking points coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble, with the former AEW star making her long-awaited in-ring debut for her new company. She lasted until the final three in the match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan, and while the WWE Universe was happy to see her, Cargill admitted to being ecstatic as well.

"The locker room showed me nothing but love," she told "Denise Salcedo." "I was a little nervous, but once I heard just the sound of the WWE Universe I felt like I was undeniable." Cargill wasted little time making an impact within the Rumble, immediately picking up Nia Jax with ease and slamming her to the mat before eliminating her from the match to a thunderous reaction, showcasing her strength. "I think Nia Jax is one of the strongest women in the locker room, so for me to go out there and just dominate her and eliminate her, I felt like I was doing something big for the women's division."

Another memorable moment within the women's Rumble came when Cargill and Bianca Belair came face to face inside the ring, and she is now ready to see what happens between them. The idea of them competing against each other is something fans have dreamed of from the moment Cargill signed with WWE, but it still remains to be seen whether they end up on the same brand. "I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair, I think she's phenomenal, I think she is a great representation for the African American community," she said. "We're going to make magic whether we work against, or together, we're going to make magic."

