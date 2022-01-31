During her recent appearance on Grapsody, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill was asked to name a dream opponent from any promotion outside of AEW.

Cargill was quick to name Bianca Belair from WWE, pointing out how both women were brought into the world of pro wrestling by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

“It would be great being that Mark Henry has been the one to find both of us,” Cargill stated. “It would be phenomenal. If that ever happens, I’d be the first to sign up. I don’t know if that’ll happen with everything politically that goes on with wrestling, but I would love it.

“To have another strong woman, another strong black woman in the ring with me, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make money matches and dream matches where little black girls can be like,’ Damn, this is crazy!’ I feel like a match like that, that would be for the culture.”

Cargill continued, “That would definitely be a match for the culture because I’m sure that she would put on a show like she always does and I know I would put on a show. I would love it. I can’t say much more on it, but it’s something I would love to do.”

Bianca Belair lasted 47 minutes and 30 seconds in Saturday night’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble, the longest stint by any female Superstar this year. She would eventually be eliminated by Charlotte Flair. You can click here to see the full list of 30 entrants and eliminations from the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

