Former AEW Star Jade Cargill Makes WWE In-Ring Debut In Women's Royal Rumble Match

Jade Cargill made her official WWE in-ring debut at this evening's Royal Rumble event. The former AEW star, who inked a deal with WWE last September, entered the women's Rumble bout as a surprise entrant at #28. After eliminating a returning Naomi, Cargill ended up making it to the final three, along with the returning Liv Morgan and eventual winner Bayley.

Before signing with WWE, Cargill built her name in Tony Khan's promotion, holding the AEW TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days. Days after her final match in AEW, reports emerged that Cargill had reported to the WWE Performance Center. It was then announced that she had signed a multi-year contract with the TKO-owned promotion.

Following her signing, Cargill said in an interview that she joined WWE to "create a legacy." After making various on-screen appearances, Cargill disappeared from WWE programming. When asked about her potential in-ring debut after Survivor Series: WarGames last November, WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque made it clear that he wanted Cargill to be ready before she stepped into the ring for WWE.