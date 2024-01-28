Naomi Returns To WWE After More Than A Year Away At Royal Rumble

The glow is back in WWE.

Former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion Naomi returned to WWE after more than a year away from the company at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. Naomi entered the titular match at number 2 and lasted the majority of the match before she was eliminated by Jade Cargill, making her WWE in-ring debut. Naomi had competed in Impact Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling, as Trinity, where she held the Knockouts Championship until the most recent PPV, Hard To Kill and the following TV taping, which had been known to be the end of her TNA tenure. Jordynne Grace, the woman who defeated Naomi for the title, also made an appearance in the Royal Rumble match.

Naomi left WWE in May of 2022 alongside fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. The two women vacated their titles over creative frustrations with their direction in WWE. She then joined TNA Wrestling, where she found much success, sparking a rivalry with Grace, among others.