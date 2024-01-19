Backstage Details On Trinity Fatu's TNA Status, Wrestling Future

Trinity Fatu's reign as TNA Knockouts World Champion came to an end at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13, as she was defeated by Jordynne Grace. Many people assumed Hard to Kill would be the beginning of the end for Fatu with the company, given the amount of rumors that have surrounded her in recent months, and there has now been an update.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fatu is scheduled to appear at the TNA tapings on January 19 and 20 in Kissimmee, Florida. However, these tapings are set to be Fatu's final nights as a TNA wrestler, as she is expected to finish up her time with the promotion. Due to the fact she will be leaving at the end of her contract, she would be a free agent in time for the WWE Royal Rumble event that takes place in Florida the following weekend.

Fatu joined TNA in April 2023, nearly a year after her controversial exit from WWE. Along with Sasha "Mercedes Mone" Banks, the former Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 after 13 years with the promotion following frustrations with her creative direction as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mone is still widely expected to join AEW in the near future, however some have speculated there is still time for her to strike up a deal with WWE before the Royal Rumble. If Mone does sort out a deal with WWE before the "big four" show, it would mark the first time that Sasha Banks and Naomi would appear in WWE since they walked out of the company nearly two years ago.