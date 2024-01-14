TNA Hard To Kill Live Coverage 1/13: Shelley Vs. Moose, Trinity Vs. Grace And More

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

After a lockup, Swann dives out of the ring onto Maclin to dictate the pace. Maclin grounds Swann with chops and then does a knee drop on the back. Swann makes his comeback with right jabs and a kick to the head. Swann lands a 450 splash from the second rope, kickout. They go up top but Maclin pushes Swann off and drops a knee. Maclin traps Swann in a Boston Crab but Swann reaches the rope. Swann pulls out a springboard cutter and spin kick for a nearfall. Maclin hits Caught in the Crosshairs followed by KIA for the win.

Winner: Steve Maclin

Backstage, Gia interviews Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, and former NFL player DeAngelo Williams. Moose says tonight they show the world why they should aways trust "the system."

AJ Francis arrives

DJ Whoo Kid is in the ring and he welcomes out AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla). AJ says it's not about the fans, it's about him. AJ starts to rap but Joe Hendry's music hits. Hendry welcomes Francis to TNA before throwing it to a new music video making fun of him. After, DJ Whoo Kid smashes his laptop over Hendry and then Francis hits a chokeslam.

The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian and EY trade tags while working Myers early on. Eddie and Kazarian come to blows as they renew their 2023 rivalry. Eddie takes control of EY and then trades tags with Myers. EY escapes the backpack stunner and then collides with Eddie in a double crossbody. Kazarian gets the hot tag and lands the springboard leg drop on Myers followed by a slingshot cutter. Eddie and Myers double team Kazarian but he kicks out. EY pulls Eddie out and Kazarian drops Myers with Unprettier. EY lands the elbow drop, Kazarian pins for a nearfall. Myers hits Kazarian with Roster Cut. Eddie hits Boston Knee Party. Myers pins Kazarian for the win.

Winners: The System

We see a video package highlighting Dreamer and Steve's feud thus far.

TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Dreamer charges but Steve stays on the attack by biting his head. Dreamer retrieves a trash can but Steve dropkicks him in the ropes. Steve strikes him with a chair to the back. Steve props the chair but Dreamer does a crossbody with Steve seated. Steve picks Dreamer apart and then pulls a fork out of his boot. Dreamer blocks the stab and then hits a bionic elbow. Dreamer does an elbow drop on the chair once Steve dodges. Steve cutters Dreamer with the chair around Dreamer's head. Dreamer ducks a kendo shot and lands his own cutter. Dreamer turns Steve inside out, nearfall. Steve sends Dreamer face-first into a propped trash can. Steve grabs a black bag and then tapes Dreamer's hands together. There's a wad of taped forks in the bag and Steve shoves it down Dreamer's shirt before kicking him. Steve cannonballs onto Dreamer and then hits a DDT off the ropes for the win.

Winner AND NEW Digital Media Champion: Crazzy Steve