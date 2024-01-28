WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Live Coverage 1/27: Men's & Women's Rumble Matches, Owens Vs Paul, Reigns In Action

Tonight's show will kickstart the 'Road To WrestleMania' as one man and one woman will book their places for the Grandest Stage Of Them All by winning the Royal Rumble matches. With 20 men currently confirmed there are plenty of options for audiences to root for, with Cody Rhodes attempting to finish his story, while CM Punk is aiming to book his place in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

For the women, there are only 10 slots pre-announced, with Bayley and Becky Lynch having the biggest stories heading into the match. Bayley has promised to add another title to Damage CTRL by defeating Rhea Ripley at 'Mania, while Lynch is also aiming to defeat The Judgment Day star after winning the Rumble.

Besides the two Rumble matches, there are a couple of title bouts. Logan Paul will be back in action as he defends his United States Championship against Kevin Owens, while Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run will be put to the test in a fatal four-way. He will be competing against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton, but with tension between those three men as well, there is plenty of intrigue heading into this one.

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight Women's Royal Rumble Match

Men's Royal Rumble Match

